Dollar Exchange Rate Over 90 Rubles For First Time Since March 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The exchange rate of the US Dollar on Tuesday rose above 90 rubles at the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 2022.

At 14:34 a.m. Moscow time (11:34 GMT), the dollar's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 1.

29 rubles to 89.99 rubles. Meanwhile, the forecast exchange rate of euro has risen to 98.11 rubles and that of Yuan ” to 12.44 rubles, according to the exchange data.

Moments earlier, the dollar's rate was 90.04 rubles.

