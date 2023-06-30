Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Above 88 Rubles at Moscow Exchange First Time Since March 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The exchange rate of Dollar at Moscow Exchange has risen above 88 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Friday.

At 09:18 a.m. Moscow time (06:18 GMT), the dollar's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 0.

5 rubles to 88.07 rubles.

Meanwhile, the forecast exchange rate of euro has risen to 95.65 rubles and that of Yuan ” to 12.12 rubles, according to the exchange data.