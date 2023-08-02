Open Menu

Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Above 94 Rubles At Moscow Exchange First Time Since March 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 08:18 PM

The exchange rate of dollar at Moscow Exchange has risen above 94 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The exchange rate of Dollar at Moscow Exchange has risen above 94 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Wednesday.

As of 14:20 GMT, dollar's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 1.

69 rubles to 94.02 rubles. The forecast exchange rate of euro has risen by 1.70 rubles to 102.88 rubles and that of Yuan � by 0.21 rubles to 13.05 rubles, according to the exchange data.

