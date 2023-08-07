Open Menu

Dollar Exchange Rate Rises To 97 Rubles For First Time Since March 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Dollar Exchange Rate Rises to 97 Rubles for First Time Since March 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The exchange rate of the US Dollar at Moscow Exchange has exceeded 97 rubles for the first time since 25 March, 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Monday.

As of 7:51 GMT, dollar's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 1.

01 rubles to 96.7 ruble, but moments earlier it reached 97.02 rubles. The forecast exchange rate of euro has risen by 0.64 rubles to 106.25 rubles and that of Yuan � by 0.09 rubles to 13.42 rubles, according to the exchange data.

