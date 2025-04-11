Dollar, stocks hit and gold hits record as Trump tariff panic returns

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Dollar tumbled with most stocks while gold hit a fresh record high as panic gripped markets again on Friday after Donald Trump admitted that his global tariff blitz could see "a transition cost".

The US president's decision to delay crippling duties for 90 days sparked a frenzied scramble for equities that had been beaten down since his "Liberation Day" announcement unleashed a global panic.

However, the realisation that nothing had been resolved, coupled with Trump's decision to double down on his battle with economic superpower China, fuelled another bout of selling of US assets.

The dollar tanked against the yen, euro, pound and Swiss franc -- investors dropping what is usually considered a key safe haven Currency as they look to unload US risk assets, including gold-standard Treasuries amid speculation that China was offloading some of its vast holdings.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the European Union on Friday to join Beijing in resisting "unilateral bullying" by Washington, state media said as he met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The weaker dollar and the rush for safety has also sent bullion to a fresh record high above $3,220.

After blockbuster rallies on Thursday in response to the 90-day tariff pause, markets across the region were back deep in negative territory at the end of a highly volatile week.

Tokyo shed three percent -- a day after surging more than nine percent -- while Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington and Bangkok were also in the red.

- Key figures around 0710 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 3.0 percent at 33,585.58 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.0 percent at 20,452.64

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,238.23 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,976.52

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 144.00 Yen from 144.79 yen on Thursday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1270 from $1.1183

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3000 from $1.2954

Euro/pound: UP at 86.84 pence from 86.33 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $60.80 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.2 percent at $64.07 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 2.5 percent at 39,593.66 (close)

S&P Global Ratings

Dow

INDEX CORP.