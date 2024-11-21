Dollar Strengthens, Stocks Mostly Flat Over Lack Of Triggers
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 09:40 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Global stocks were mostly flat or lower Wednesday while the Dollar strengthened ahead of an eagerly anticipated report from artificial intelligence giant Nvidia that showed it crushed its earnings expectations.
Following a down day in Tokyo and on European bourses, equities had a choppy session in New York, with the S&P 500 finishing flat.
"Now that the initial post-election euphoria has faded, it is clear that markets are struggling for a catalyst to provoke a new rally," said market analyst Chris Beauchamp at online trading platform IG, referring to the US presidential poll.
One day after Walmart impressed investors with a bullish report ahead of the US holiday shopping season, Target lost more than one-fifth of its market value as the retailer projected flat comparable sales in the coming quarter.
The war in Ukraine has also burst back into the thoughts of traders this week after the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use deep-strike weapons against targets in Russia, ramping up tensions.
The Nvidia earnings were released after US markets closed on Wednesday.
The chip company made a $19 billion profit on record high revenue in the last quarter as demand continued for its hardware to power artificial intelligence.
Shares fell 1.4 percent in after-hours trading, despite the strong earnings, with some analysts fretting about an ebbing in profit margins compared to the prior quarter.
The US dollar firmed against rivals as futures markets slash the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.
On Tuesday, US President-elect Donald Trump named China hawk Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, bolstering expectations that the Republican's administration will make good on a pledge to enact tough tariffs on Beijing and other countries.
Lutnick has expressed support for a tariff level of 60 percent on Chinese goods, alongside a 10-percent tariff on all other imports.
With Lutnick's appointment, "we're all set for another tit-for-tat trade war between the two superpowers," said a note from forex.com analyst Matt Simpson.
Surveyed economists now see a greater risk of a resurgence in US inflation next year, said Simpson, adding "odds of Fed cuts next year continued to diminish."
- Key figures around 2145 GMT -
New York - Dow Jones Industrial Average: DOWN 0.3 percent at 43,408.47 (close)
New York - S&P 500: FLAT at 5,917.11 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 18,966.14 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,085.07 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,198.45 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 19,004.78 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 38,352.34 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 19,705.01 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,367.99 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0545 from $1.0596 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2652 from $1.2682
Dollar/yen: UP at 155.45 Yen from 154.66 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.33 pence from 83.54 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $72.81 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $68.87 per barrel
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills
More Stories From World
-
Verstappen in sight of exclusive club of four-time F1 champions3 minutes ago
-
Feuding groups strike deal to back new EU top team13 minutes ago
-
Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption23 minutes ago
-
Chelsea, Lyon, Real Madrid reach Women's Champions League quarters1 hour ago
-
Italy's Paolini celebrates 'unbelievable' year after BJK Cup glory1 hour ago
-
Canada AI project hopes to help reverse mass insect extinction1 hour ago
-
Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption2 hours ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya2 hours ago
-
Korda seeks eighth win, money mark at LPGA Tour Championship2 hours ago
-
Australian eyes $30m fine for social media flouting under-16s ban2 hours ago
-
Last 10 Billie Jean King Cup winners8 hours ago
-
Paolini's Italy beat Slovakia to win Billie Jean King Cup8 hours ago