Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:43 PM

Domestic Affairs, COVID-19 Among Reasons Behind Kim's Absence, Not Surgery - Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un avoided public events for a while, as he focused on domestic affairs and due to the COVID-19 situation, according to the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un avoided public events for a while, as he focused on domestic affairs and due to the COVID-19 situation, according to the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS).

"[NIS] believes that the chairman, Kim, focused on domestic issues, reshuffling stuff, personally holding meetings on the issues of the party and the state, and on strengthening military power. The situation with coronavirus also played a role, therefore public activity has been reduced," Kim Byung-kee, deputy chairman of the parliamentary intelligence committee, who presented NIS' position, said on Wednesday, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Kim Byung-kee also refuted rumors about North Korean leader's health issues, like media speculations about his heart surgery.

According to NIS, Kim appeared in public just 17 times this year, which is the lowest number since he came to power.

The spy agency also said that the possibility of COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea cannot be excluded due to "vibrant human exchanges with China before the border closure in January."

Kim appeared in public on May 2 and attended the country's May Day celebrations. North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed photos of Kim opening the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory in the city of Sunchon, north of Pyongyang. Prior to the event, the North Korean leader's last public appearance took place on April 12.

