Domestic Comedy Continue To Top China's Box Office Chart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" continued its reign at the top of the box office chart on the Chinese mainland for the 11th day in a row on Tuesday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film, which explores life's choices in the face of death, earned 5.73 million Yuan (about 810,000 U.S. Dollars) in box office sales that day, pushing its total revenue to 708 million yuan since its May 1 release.

Action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" came in second, garnering box office sales of 5.33 million yuan on Tuesday.

It was followed by the domestic crime film "Three Old Boys" with a daily earning of 1.95 million yuan.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland stood at 24.85 million yuan on Tuesday.

China is gearing up for this year's summer movie season, which runs from the beginning of June to the end of August. According to the Chinese movie data platform Maoyan, 53 new films are scheduled for release during this period.

The summer season typically represents China's largest box office window, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total annual revenue in 2019 and 2023.

