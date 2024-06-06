(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" continued to top the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, official data showed.

The film generated a daily box office of 4.36 million Yuan (about 613,152 U.S.

Dollars) on Wednesday, amounting its total box office to 764 million yuan, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," which garnered box office sales of 3.43 million yuan on the day.

Sony Pictures' animated comedy film "The Garfield Movie" came in third with a daily earning of 2.82 million yuan.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland stood at 23.2 million yuan on Wednesday.