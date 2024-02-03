(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) "Johnny Keep Walking!" a domestic comedy-drama film, continued to top China's daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie, gaining a revenue of around 15.47 million Yuan (about 2.2 million U.S.

Dollars), tells the story of a blue-collar worker who receives an unexpected offer for a managerial position at a renowned company, which sets the stage for a clash between his working-class background and the corporate culture.

Domestic crime comedy "Rob & Roll" ranked second, grossing 5.57 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic crime drama "The Goldfinger," which garnered 5.50 million yuan on Friday.