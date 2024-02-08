Domestic Comedy-drama "Johnny Keep Walking!" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart
Published February 08, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy-drama film "Johnny Keep Walking!" continued to top China's daily box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The movie tells the story of a blue-collar worker who receives an unexpected offer for a managerial position at a renowned company, which sets the stage for a clash between his working-class background and the corporate culture.
It generated a daily revenue of 16.91 million Yuan (2.38 million U.S. Dollars) on Wednesday.
Domestic crime drama "The Goldfinger" came in second, grossing 5.95 million yuan on the day.
It was followed by the domestic crime comedy "Rob & Roll," which garnered 5.55 million yuan.
