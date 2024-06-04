Open Menu

Domestic Comedy Reclaims Top Spot Of China's Daily Box Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" regained the dominant position in box office sales on the Chinese mainland on Monday, official data showed.

After topping the daily box office chart for nearly two weeks, the film was overtaken during the Children's Day weekend by the Japanese animated movie "Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony."

The film, which explores life's choices in the face of death, pocketed 4.

23 million Yuan (about 595,080 U.S. Dollars) on Monday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," which garnered box office sales of 3.45 million yuan on the day.

Sony Pictures' animated comedy film "The Garfield Movie" came in third with a daily earning of 2.86 million yuan.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland stood at 22.17 million yuan on Monday.

