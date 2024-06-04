Domestic Comedy Reclaims Top Spot Of China's Daily Box Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" regained the dominant position in box office sales on the Chinese mainland on Monday, official data showed.
After topping the daily box office chart for nearly two weeks, the film was overtaken during the Children's Day weekend by the Japanese animated movie "Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony."
The film, which explores life's choices in the face of death, pocketed 4.
23 million Yuan (about 595,080 U.S. Dollars) on Monday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.
It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," which garnered box office sales of 3.45 million yuan on the day.
Sony Pictures' animated comedy film "The Garfield Movie" came in third with a daily earning of 2.86 million yuan.
The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland stood at 22.17 million yuan on Monday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
More Stories From World
-
China's growing demand for colored gemstone urges Pakistan to react quickly2 minutes ago
-
China reports marked progress on ecological restoration at UN event22 minutes ago
-
Defense Minister meets Brazilian Vice President, signs Defense Cooperation Draft Agreement32 minutes ago
-
Municipality of Madinah launches initiative to distribute umbrellas on guests of God and visitors to ..32 minutes ago
-
Biden set for Mexican border curbs with eye on Trump32 minutes ago
-
National Cybersecurity Authority holds “Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition” for the Hajj Season ..32 minutes ago
-
Posidonia shipping exhibition features China's impressive comeback42 minutes ago
-
World Pool championship kicks off in Jeddah42 minutes ago
-
China lunar probe takes off from Moon carrying samples52 minutes ago
-
Japan's emperor and empress to pay three-day state visit to UK52 minutes ago
-
Australian researchers uncover skull of prehistoric giant bird species52 minutes ago
-
Nigeria union strike shuts power grid, schools, disrupts flights1 hour ago