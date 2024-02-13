Open Menu

Domestic Comedy "YOLO" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy film "YOLO" continues to top China's daily box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her thirties who still lives with her parents until she meets a boxing coach who may change her life.

The film generated a daily revenue of 382.66 million Yuan (53.87 million U.S. Dollars).

It was followed by the domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2", which raked in 315.21 million yuan on Monday.

The animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed the third place, generating 190.54 million yuan that day.

