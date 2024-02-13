Domestic Comedy "YOLO" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy film "YOLO" continues to top China's daily box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her thirties who still lives with her parents until she meets a boxing coach who may change her life.
The film generated a daily revenue of 382.66 million Yuan (53.87 million U.S. Dollars).
It was followed by the domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2", which raked in 315.21 million yuan on Monday.
The animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed the third place, generating 190.54 million yuan that day.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
More Stories From World
-
China adds 7 ski resorts to national roster12 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score12 minutes ago
-
China sees 21,625 private fund managers as of 202312 minutes ago
-
Cambodia records 10th confirmed case of mpox12 minutes ago
-
Chinese customs to build biosecurity monitoring, early warning platform22 minutes ago
-
Chinese film market starts 2024 with stronger Spring Festival performance22 minutes ago
-
Russia toughens sentence for critical academic to 5 years in jail: news agencies22 minutes ago
-
Australia's New South Wales warns of rising cryptosporidiosis cases22 minutes ago
-
Russia declares Estonian PM Kaja Kallas 'wanted'22 minutes ago
-
China's automobile manufacturing sector logs steady expansion in 202322 minutes ago
-
Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales soar in January22 minutes ago
-
Senegal protest march over vote delay postponed1 hour ago