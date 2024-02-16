Domestic Comedy "YOLO" Retains Top Spot On China's Box Office Chart
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy film "YOLO" continued to top China's daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her 30s who still lives with her parents until she meets a boxing coach who may change her life.
The film generated a daily revenue of 301.28 million Yuan (about 42.41 million U.S. Dollars).
Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second, grossing 261.11 million yuan on the day.
It was followed by the realistic drama "Article 20," which garnered 174.15 million yuan on Thursday.
