BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy film "YOLO" continues to top China's daily box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her thirties who still lives with her parents until she meets a boxing coach who may change her life.

The film generated a daily revenue of 349.96 million Yuan (about 49.26 million U.S. Dollars).

It was followed by the domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2", which raked in 278.11 million yuan on Tuesday.

The animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed the third place, generating 170.89 million yuan that day.