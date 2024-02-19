Open Menu

Domestic Comedy "YOLO" Still Leads China's Box Office Chart

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Domestic comedy "YOLO" still leads China's box office chart

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy film "YOLO" still stayed atop China's daily box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her 30s who still lives with her parents until she meets a boxing coach who may change her life.

The film generated 130.67 million Yuan (about 18.4 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

Realistic drama "Article 20" secured the second spot on the daily box office chart, which garnered 127.83 million yuan on Sunday.

It was followed by the domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2," amassing a daily revenue of 126.67 million yuan on its ninth day of release. E

Related Topics

Film And Movies China May Women Sunday From Coach Million Boxing

Recent Stories

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

22 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

2 days ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

2 days ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

2 days ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

2 days ago

More Stories From World