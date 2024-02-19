BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy film "YOLO" still stayed atop China's daily box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her 30s who still lives with her parents until she meets a boxing coach who may change her life.

The film generated 130.67 million Yuan (about 18.4 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

Realistic drama "Article 20" secured the second spot on the daily box office chart, which garnered 127.83 million yuan on Sunday.

It was followed by the domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2," amassing a daily revenue of 126.67 million yuan on its ninth day of release.