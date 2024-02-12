Domestic Comedy "YOLO" Tops China's Box Office Chart
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Domestic comedy film "YOLO" led China's daily box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her thirties who still lives with her parents until one day, she meets a boxing coach, who just may change her life.
The film generated revenue of over 370 million Yuan (about 52 million U.S. Dollars) on Monday.
Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second, grossing nearly 320 million yuan on Sunday.
Animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed third spot, securing nearly 208 million yuan.
