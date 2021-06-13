UrduPoint.com
Domestic COVID-19 Mutations Studied In Moscow - Gamaleya Center Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Local COVID-19 mutations exist in Russia, in particular in Moscow, and are now being studied, Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya Research Center, told Sputnik.

"For sure, like in other countries, there are original variants of the virus' mutations in our country, in particular in Moscow.

We are studying now their properties and differences from other circulating strains," Gintsburg said.

On Saturday, Denis Logunov, the Russian Gamaleya National Center deputy head, said that there is a possibility that domestic mutations of COVID-19 may emerge in the future.

