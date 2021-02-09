UrduPoint.com
Domestic Extremist Groups In US Aggressively Recruit Soon-to-Be Veterans - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that domestic extremist groups in the United States are actively engaged in recruiting future veterans.

"Some of these groups are very organized; they very aggressively recruit soon-to-be veterans," Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday.

Kirby explained that extremists hire former service members because they believe veterans embrace the same ideologies. The recruiters also value veterans' leadership skills, management capabilities, and knowledge of weapon use, Kirby added.

"There is an organized, almost aggressive effort by some of these groups to pull veterans into their circle," he said.

On January 6, a group of former President Donald Trump's supporters entered the US Capitol to protest lawmakers accepting electoral sates from US battleground states that Trump has claimed are invalid and robbed him of election victory.

Media outlets have reported that at least 27 of the more than 140 people charged over the recent storming of the US Capitol building were either serving or had served in the United States military.

