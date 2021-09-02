UrduPoint.com

Domestic Flights In Afghanistan To Resume On Friday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:34 PM

Domestic Flights in Afghanistan to Resume on Friday - Reports

Domestic flights in Afghanistan will resume on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing the head of the country's aviation authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Domestic flights in Afghanistan will resume on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing the head of the country's aviation authority.

The official added that more time is required before the resumption of international flights.

Qatari technical experts are assessing the damage at the Kabul airport and are planning to bring it into operation in the near future, according to the aviation authority.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Airport

Recent Stories

Remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean W ..

Remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War return

1 minute ago
 Chaman border may be closed for some day due to th ..

Chaman border may be closed for some day due to threats: Sheikh Rashid

32 minutes ago
 NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

32 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive in ..

Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive in Panjshir - Lavrov

32 minutes ago
 Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Tal ..

Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Taliban, Other Afghan Forces - La ..

34 minutes ago
 Punjab govt retrieves state land worth Rs 463b in ..

Punjab govt retrieves state land worth Rs 463b in three years

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.