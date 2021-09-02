Domestic Flights In Afghanistan To Resume On Friday - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:34 PM
Domestic flights in Afghanistan will resume on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing the head of the country's aviation authority
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Domestic flights in Afghanistan will resume on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing the head of the country's aviation authority.
The official added that more time is required before the resumption of international flights.
Qatari technical experts are assessing the damage at the Kabul airport and are planning to bring it into operation in the near future, according to the aviation authority.