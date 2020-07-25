MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Resumed regular and charter international flights from Russia will be operated by Russian and foreign airlines, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said on Friday.

"From 00:00 on August 1, 2020 [21:00 GMT on July 31], air traffic from the airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St.

Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to the UK (London), Turkey (Istanbul and Ankara) and Tanzania (Zanzibar) will resume. From 00:00 on August 10, 2020 [21:00 GMT on August 9], flights from these Russian cities to Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum (Republic of Turkey) are also resumed," the agency said.

"Flights will be operated by Russian and foreign airlines on a regular and charter basis. Previously introduced restrictions on the number of passengers arriving per day in Moscow and regions on these routes have been canceled," it said.