UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domestic, Foreign Airlines Will Operate Resumed Russia's Int'l Flights - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Domestic, Foreign Airlines Will Operate Resumed Russia's Int'l Flights - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Resumed regular and charter international flights from Russia will be operated by Russian and foreign airlines, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said on Friday.

"From 00:00 on August 1, 2020 [21:00 GMT on July 31], air traffic from the airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St.

Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to the UK (London), Turkey (Istanbul and Ankara) and Tanzania (Zanzibar) will resume. From 00:00 on August 10, 2020 [21:00 GMT on August 9], flights from these Russian cities to Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum (Republic of Turkey) are also resumed," the agency said.

"Flights will be operated by Russian and foreign airlines on a regular and charter basis. Previously introduced restrictions on the number of passengers arriving per day in Moscow and regions on these routes have been canceled," it said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Traffic London St. Petersburg Zanzibar Antalya Ankara Istanbul United Kingdom Tanzania July August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

2 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

56 minutes ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

56 minutes ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

57 minutes ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

57 minutes ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.