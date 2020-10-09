Domestic, foreign currency loans rise in Yangtz River Delta in August

The balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in the Yangtze River Delta region stood at 42.43 trillion yuan (about 6.23 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of August, up 14.7 percent year on year, official data showed

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):The balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in the Yangtze River Delta region stood at 42.43 trillion yuan (about 6.23 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of August, up 14.7 percent year on year, official data showed.

According to the Shanghai head office of the People's Bank of China, the balance of RMB loans was 41.29 trillion yuan by the end of August, up 14.8 percent year on year.

In August alone, new RMB loans in the region hit 411.4 billion yuan, an increase of 30 billion yuan year on year, while new foreign currency loans stood at 2.3 billion U.S. dollars in August.

The balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits in the region was 53.74 trillion yuan by the end of August, up 14.5 percent year on year. Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui come under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.