UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domestic, Foreign Currency Loans Rise In Yangtz River Delta In August

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:12 AM

Domestic, foreign currency loans rise in Yangtz River Delta in August

The balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in the Yangtze River Delta region stood at 42.43 trillion yuan (about 6.23 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of August, up 14.7 percent year on year, official data showed

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):The balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in the Yangtze River Delta region stood at 42.43 trillion yuan (about 6.23 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of August, up 14.7 percent year on year, official data showed.

According to the Shanghai head office of the People's Bank of China, the balance of RMB loans was 41.29 trillion yuan by the end of August, up 14.8 percent year on year.

In August alone, new RMB loans in the region hit 411.4 billion yuan, an increase of 30 billion yuan year on year, while new foreign currency loans stood at 2.3 billion U.S. dollars in August.

The balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits in the region was 53.74 trillion yuan by the end of August, up 14.5 percent year on year. Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui come under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Related Topics

China Bank Shanghai August Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

1 hour ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

9 minutes ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

9 minutes ago

Cyprus President Accuses Turkey of Breaking Int'l ..

9 minutes ago

Merkel to Meet With Mayors of 11 Major German Citi ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.