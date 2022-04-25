UrduPoint.com

Domestic Producers To Become Only Defense Equipment Suppliers To Indian Forces - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 11:47 PM

The Indian Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had made changes to its defense equipment procurement procedure, limiting them to domestically produced only

"Going forward all modernisation requirements of the Defence Services and Indian Coast Guard are to be indigenously sourced irrespective of the nature of procurement. Import of defence equipment/sourcing from Foreign Industry of capital acquisitions should only be an exception and undertaken with specific approval of DAC (Defence Acquisitions Council)/ (Minister) Raksha Mantri," the ministry said in a statement.

The personnel assessment process for Indian start-ups has also been simplified, which will reduce the time for the procurement process from the moment of signing preliminary documents to the execution of a contract from about two years to 22 weeks, the statement said.

On January 15, it was reported that the Ministry of Defense of India began revision of a number of foreign defense contracts for arms imports in accordance with a new government policy "Make in India." Announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2014, the policy aims to strengthen the domestic industry and increase exports.

