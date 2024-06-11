Open Menu

Domestic Teen Comedy "Be My Friend" Stays Atop China's Daily Box Office

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Domestic teen comedy "Be My Friend" stayed on top of the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Monday, official data showed.

The movie generated 20.90 million Yuan (about 2.94 million U.S. Dollars) in box office revenue on the day, data from the China Movie Data Information Network revealed.

"Be My Friend" tells the story of a teenage girl, raised by a single mother, who travels back in time to understand her mother's past.

It was closely followed by the domestic crime comedy "Walk the Line," which raked in box office sales of 19.52 million yuan on the same day.

Sony Pictures' animated comedy "The Garfield Movie" came in third with a daily earning of 17.03 million yuan.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland stood at 116.72 million yuan on Monday.

