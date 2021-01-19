UrduPoint.com
Domestic Terrorism Represents Major Threat To US - DNI Chief Nominee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

Domestic terrorism represents a major threat to the security of the United States and the intelligence community will provide all the necessary support to law enforcement agencies by identifying connections between domestic and international actors, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines said on Tuesday

"This is something that I would expect the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security will focus on, but the intelligence community will provide them critical support identifying connections between domestic and international terrorist actors," Haines said during her Senate confirmation hearing.

Haines pointed out that the intelligence community has seen some international connections between local white supremacists and their supporters abroad.

On January 6, a group of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to protest lawmakers certifying elector slates from battleground US states that Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and over 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the incident.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last week for inciting an insurrection regarding the incident on Capitol Hill. Trump has denied the charge, saying he called for a peaceful and patriotic protest and noted that he issued messages for protesters to remain peaceful and go home during the incident.

