Domestic Terrorists Planning Inauguration Day Riots in New York - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US state of New York is bracing for potential Inauguration Day riots targeting with threats to prosecute anyone who participates including potential domestic terrorists, state Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Insurrectionists and domestic terrorists are considering riots at the New York state Capitol in Albany and at state Capitols across the nation between now and next Wednesday," James said.

James said her office is working with law enforcement on the ground to ensure the chaos in Washington does not take place in New York.

"We will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who seeks to terrorize or harm legislators, Capitol staff, law enforcement, or members of the public," James added.

The FBI warned earlier this week that right-wing extremists and others were planning armed protests in all 50 states.

At least 5 people died in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by angry mobs backing claims by outgoing President Donald Trump that massive electoral fraud robbed him of re-election.