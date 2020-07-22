Domestic tourism spending falls in Turkey in Q1

Amid the worldwide collapse in tourism due to the corona-virus pandemic, domestic tourism spending in Turkey fell 41.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Wednesday

Residents spent 4.6 billion Turkish liras ($671 million) on trips this January-March, compared to 7 billion liras ($1 billion) in the same quarter of the previous year.

"The highest decreases were other expenditures � sports, entertainment, education, jewellery, gold, silver, carpets, rugs etc. � with 67.9%, trip expenditures made before trips � clothing, medicines, bags, cameras, film, etc.

� with 61.6%, and accommodation expenditures with 61.0%," The first quarter data also showed that tourists took 6.8 million trips, down 38% on an annual basis.

Domestic trips with one or more than one overnights fell 43.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, standing at 8 million trips. The average expenditure per trip was 510 Turkish liras (some $74) from January to March.

The Primary purpose of trips was visiting relatives, accounting for a 74.7% share, followed by travel, leisure, and holiday with 11.4%, and health with 7.4%.