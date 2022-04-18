UrduPoint.com

Domestic Travel In Japan Expected To Surge During Golden Week Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:19 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:The number of domestic travelers during the upcoming Golden Week string of national holidays beginning at the end of this month is set to surge by almost 70 percent compared to a year earlier, Japan's largest travel agency said on Monday.

JTB Corp.

said it estimates that the number of people heading for local destinations during the spring holidays between late April and early May will be about 16 million based on economic benchmarks and provisional bookings, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Compared to the same holiday period last year, when Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures were under a COVID-19 state of emergency, the figure is up 68.4 percent.

Compared to the same time frame in 2019, however, before the pandemic hit, JTB said the number was in fact down 33.4 percent, according to NHK.

