Domestic Violence Cases In New York Rise By 30% In April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:14 PM

Since New York State put in place the stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, domestic violence cases have marked a dramatic increase of 30 percent in April, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Since New York State put in place the stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, domestic violence cases have marked a dramatic increase of 30 percent in April, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We have also seen a dramatic increase in the incidence of domestic violence: a 15 percent increase in March, a 30 percent increase in April," Cuomo said. "That is a frightening rate and level of increase."

Cuomo said nearly half of the population in the United States reported that the COVID-19-induced isolation has negatively impacted their mental health, adding that three out of four Americans said their sleep has been affected by the resulting stress.

The governor noted that the wellbeing of the so-called "essential" employees, who continue to provide services in New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, is of particular concern.

Cuomo also said to help frontline workers cope with the stress, the state will waive all cost-sharing, copays and deductibles for mental health services.

