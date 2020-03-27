Domestic Violence Complaints in France Jump 32% Since Lockdown Began - Interior Minister

French police have experienced a surge in domestic violence complaints since the nation ordered a full lockdown on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) French police have experienced a surge in domestic violence complaints since the nation ordered a full lockdown on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

Speaking on a political talk show on the France 2 broadcaster on Thursday, Castaner said that gendermeries police stations in France had experienced a 32 percent increase in call ups to intervene in domestic violence and familial squabbles.

The number is even higher in the Paris metropolitan area, with the city's Prefect of Police registering a 36 percent jump in domestic violence calls.

Castaner also added that the police had received a cumulative 225,000 complaints of quarantine non-compliance.

President Emmanuel Macron announced a nationwide lockdown for at least 15 days in mid-March as the number of coronavirus cases rose dramatically in the country and in its European neighbors.

According to the latest figures from the Health Ministry, France has nearly 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with just under 1,700 deaths while almost 5,000 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.