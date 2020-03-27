UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domestic Violence Complaints In France Jump 32% Since Lockdown Began - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

Domestic Violence Complaints in France Jump 32% Since Lockdown Began - Interior Minister

French police have experienced a surge in domestic violence complaints since the nation ordered a full lockdown on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) French police have experienced a surge in domestic violence complaints since the nation ordered a full lockdown on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

Speaking on a political talk show on the France 2 broadcaster on Thursday, Castaner said that gendermeries police stations in France had experienced a 32 percent increase in call ups to intervene in domestic violence and familial squabbles.

The number is even higher in the Paris metropolitan area, with the city's Prefect of Police registering a 36 percent jump in domestic violence calls.

Castaner also added that the police had received a cumulative 225,000 complaints of quarantine non-compliance.

President Emmanuel Macron announced a nationwide lockdown for at least 15 days in mid-March as the number of coronavirus cases rose dramatically in the country and in its European neighbors.

According to the latest figures from the Health Ministry, France has nearly 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with just under 1,700 deaths while almost 5,000 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister France Paris March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SAARC nations vow to jointly fight COVID-19, "Elec ..

9 minutes ago

PDMA KP supplies 5000 safety kits to district admi ..

9 minutes ago

Korean Air chief defeats 'nut rage' sister's chall ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus boosts demand for flour in Europe

6 minutes ago

S.Africa: first 2 coronavirus deaths, cases top 1, ..

6 minutes ago

US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemp ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.