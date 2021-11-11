Domestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022 - DHS

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Domestic violent extremist will continue to pose a significant threat to the US homeland next year, but the Federal government is not aware of an imminent threat to a specific location in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin advisory.

"Through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will continue to pose a threat to the United States," the advisory said on Wednesday.

DHS added that it is not aware of an imminent or credible threat to a specific place within the United States.