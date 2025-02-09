Dominant Australia sweep Sri Lanka series as Karunaratne bows out

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Australia wrapped up a dominant 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle on Sunday, romping to a nine-wicket victory before lunch on day four.

Set a modest target of 75 to win, Australia lost only Travis Head as they stormed to a commanding victory in a ruthless display from the world's top-ranked Test side.

Head and Usman Khawaja put on 38 for the first wicket, looking at ease on a turning wicket.

Prabath Jayasuriya removed Head, caught behind but Marnus Labuschagne with 26 and Khawaja, 27, knocked off the runs.

With three runs required for the win, Dimuth Karunaratne, playing his 100th and final Test match, was called up to bowl.

Labuschagne flicked his third delivery to midwicket to level the scores, and with another flick on the next ball, sealed the win 16 minutes before lunch.

- 'It's been a privilege' -

"When I started my cricket, I just wanted to play one Test match," said Karunaratne. "To go on to play 100 Tests was amazing. Playing cricket for so long has been a privilege".

Australia had inflicted an innings and 242-run defeat on Sri Lanka in the first Test, the host's worst ever defeat.

The second Test victory triggered jubilant celebrations among the Australian fans, who far outnumbered the home contingent in the stands.

Many were perched on top of the centuries-old Galle Fort. One banner declared "South Africa, you're next!" in reference to the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

Australia had been aware of the dangers of Galle's turning pitches and had prepared with a week-long training camp in Dubai on similar tracks.

The Australian batting unit delivered a masterclass, with a double hundred and four centuries in the two matches.

No Sri Lanka batsman managed a century, with Kusal Mendis's unbeaten 85 the highest individual score.

Steve Smith's men began Sunday's fourth day by bundling Sri Lanka out for 231 from 211-8 overnight.

Sri Lanka's resistance lasted just 26 minutes, losing Kusal Mendis for 50 and Lahiru Kumara for nine.

Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon shared the spoils with four wickets apiece in the innings.

But left-arm spinner Kuhnemann, playing just his fifth Test, upstaged the seasoned Lyon in the series to finish as the leading wicket-taker with 16.

Lyon did go past 550 Test wickets in the match, becoming only the third Australian after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to reach the milestone.

Sri Lanka's fragile batting meant their fortunes rested heavily on Kusal Mendis, who had already played a fine hand in the first innings with an unbeaten 85.

In the second innings, he carried on the fight, bringing up his half-century with a crisp punch through covers off Lyon.

Off the next ball, Mendis was done in by extra bounce, top-edging an attempted flick straight into the hands of Steve Smith for his 200th Test catch.

The Australian skipper became only the fifth player in Test history to complete 200 catches -- alongside Rahul Dravid, Joe Root, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis.

Winning skipper Smith praised his side. "The way the guys have played is exceptional," he said.