Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Jannik Sinner has his first ATP Finals crown firmly in his sights after crushing Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday to set up a title decider with Taylor Fritz.

Roared on by a partisan home crowd in Turin, Sinner extended his winning streak to 10 matches with another dominating display which showed why he is the first Italian to top the ATP's end-of-season world rankings.

Sinner barely gave Ruud time to breathe as he rattled off the first three games and took the first set in half and hour, before sweeping to a comprehensive victory.

The 23-year-old has reacted to losing last year's final to Novak Djokovic by displacing the Serbian tennis icon at the top of the game, winning seven tournaments this season including his first Grand Slam victories at the Australian and US Opens.

Fritz has a task on his hands to become the first American Finals winner since Pete Sampras 25 years ago as he has been comfortably beaten both times he has faced Sinner this year, with straight sets victories in the US Open final and the group stage in Turin.

Sinner's year has not quite been perfect however as he has been dogged by controversy after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.