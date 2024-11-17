Dominant Sinner Cruises Into ATP Finals Title Decider With Fritz
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Jannik Sinner has his first ATP Finals crown firmly in his sights after crushing Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday to set up a title decider with Taylor Fritz, the man he beat to win the US Open two months ago.
Roared on by a partisan home crowd in Turin, Sinner extended his winning streak to 10 matches with another dominating display which showed why he is the first Italian to top the ATP's end-of-season world rankings.
Sinner barely gave Ruud time to breathe as he rattled off the first three games and took the first set in half an hour, before sweeping to a comprehensive victory.
The 23-year-old has reacted to losing last year's final to Novak Djokovic by displacing the Serbian tennis icon at the top of the game, winning seven tournaments this season including his debut Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open before triumphing in New York in September.
"It's a great, great feeling. It's really special playing here," said Sinner.
"It's a really important tournament, last year we lost the final, this year we've got a chance to try again and do better than we did last season.
"But regardless of how it goes tomorrow it's been a emotional week with some great moments."
Fritz has a task on his hands to become the first American Finals winner since Pete Sampras 25 years ago as he has been comfortably beaten both times he has faced Sinner this year, with straight sets victories in the US Open final and the group stage in Turin.
Sinner's year has not quite been perfect, however, as he has been dogged by controversy after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.
A World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against his initial exoneration has been hanging over his head since September, when WADA announced it was seeking a ban of up to two years.
Fifth-ranked Fritz is the first US man to make the final since James Blake in 2006 after a thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) triumph over world number two Zverev.
