Dominant Swiatek sees off Gauff to reach French Open final

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Iga Swiatek continued her bid for a fourth French Open title on Thursday with a comfortable victory over Coco Gauff to reach another final at Roland Garros.

The world number one is just one match away from becoming the first woman to win the tournament in three straight years since Justine Henin in 2007 after a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Swiatek saved a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round last week but has barely broken sweat since, losing just 14 games across the next four rounds.

"Something changed, I just adjusted better to the court and it's not easy to play the first matches at a Grand Slam because the atmosphere is much different to other tournaments," she added.

"And against Noami it was difficult to get into it because she just went for it... I've improved my feel and gained confidence."

The Pole's career win-loss record at Roland Garros now stands at a staggering 34-2, while she is on a 20-match winning streak at the event.

That has attracted comparisons with Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 14 men's titles and holds a 112-4 French Open record, with local media creating a verb, 'Nadaliser', to describe Swiatek's dominance on clay.

"We'll see in 14 years if the journey is similar. That's obviously really nice for me," said Swiatek.

"I would never expect anybody to compare me to Rafa because for me he's above everybody, and he's a total legend.

"We'll see in couple of years, but I'm proud of myself that I'm playing consistently here and that I'm mentioned in the same sentence as Rafa. That's cool."

The 23-year-old has won all four of her previous Grand Slam finals and will bid to extend that run against Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

Swiatek has won both her previous meetings with 12th seed Paolini, although the last of those was at the 2022 US Open and the Italian is enjoying by far the best year of her career.

"I need to prepare tactically and see what her game is at now because for sure she has (had) the best season, so she must have changed something," Swiatek said.

Swiatek hit only 10 winners in an unspectacular display by her high standards, but US Open champion Gauff made 39 unforced errors and was left holding back tears following an argument with the chair umpire.

Top seed Swiatek could become only the fourth woman to win four Roland Garros titles in the Open era -- after Henin, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf.

She is also on track to join Serena Williams as the only women to complete the treble of French, Madrid and Rome Open titles in the same year.

Gauff, who will rise to world number two next week, has now lost 11 of her 12 matches against Swiatek, all in straight sets.

That includes three successive defeats at Roland Garros, after last year's quarter-finals and the 2022 final.