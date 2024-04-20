Dominant Verstappen Takes Pole For Chinese GP After Sprint Victory
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Triple world champion Max Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the Chinese Grand Prix, 0.322 seconds ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso third.
Verstappen clocked a fastest lap of 1min 33.660sec to cap a perfect day after earlier cruising to a sprint race victory at the Shanghai International Circuit.
"The car worked even better in qualifying," said Verstappen, who recorded the Red Bull team's 100th pole position and his first in China.
"That final lap felt pretty decent and very happy to drive here in the dry, it was a lot of fun."
Lando Norris will start on the second row in his McLaren alongside Alonso for Sunday's race, the first grand prix to be held in China since 2019 because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
Oscar Piastri was fifth fastest in the second McLaren ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with George Russell's Mercedes eighth.
Perez only got through to Q2 on his final flying lap and was relieved to be on the front row.
"Very intense, I nearly got knocked out in Q1," said the Mexican.
"Unfortunately in the end just not enough to get Max, but it was a tremendous team result."
It was a dominant day for the Dutchman who overcame electrical gremlins to blast from fourth on the grid to an emphatic victory in the morning sprint, 13 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
The win increased his championship lead over teammate Perez to 25 points.
