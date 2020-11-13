UrduPoint.com
Dominic Cummings: UK PM's Top Aide Never Far From Controversy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:19 PM

Dominic Cummings became British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser after helping to secure the shock 2016 Brexit referendum win and orchestrating a stunning election success for the Conservatives three years later

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Dominic Cummings became British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser after helping to secure the shock 2016 Brexit referendum win and orchestrating a stunning election success for the Conservatives three years later.

But his combative tactics and abrasive personality made him enemies across the political spectrum, stoking reports this week that he will quit the government next month.

His departure would bring the curtain down on a tumultuous period at the heart of British politics for a man who in large part helped shape the country's geopolitical future.

Cummings was the mastermind behind the campaign that saw Britain narrowly vote in 2016 to leave the European Union.

He was portrayed by actor Benedict Cumberbatch in a tv dramatisation of the seismic referendum which divided the nation and led to years of crippling political infighting.

His aggressive campaigning tactics, including an infamous Brexit campaign bus emblazoned with a questionable promise of funding for healthcare, made him a hate figure for Brexit opponents.

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron called him a "career psychopath", and he was unpopular with many MPs from the ruling party and even staunch Brexiteers.

