Dominica Reports First COVID-19 Case in 54-Year-Old Returnee From UK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Dominican Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment Irving McIntyre confirmed on Sunday that the first case of coronavirus infection had been confirmed in the country in a 54-year-old national who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

"The minister of health advises the public that Dominica has recorded its first case of COVID-19 today, March 22, 2020. The patient is a 54-year-old Dominican citizen who recently returned to Dominica from the United Kingdom," McIntyre said in a public address.

He said the patient had been placed in home quarantine since arrival and would be treated in a special isolation unit under constant medical surveillance.

According to the statement, the Dominican government has launched an "aggressive contact tracing" to identify all individuals who may have come into close contact with the infected patient, with an ultimate aim of containing and preventing in-country transmission.

The minister further urged fellow Dominicans to observe "proper hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing."

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide went above 292,000 on Sunday and the death toll crossed 12,700, according to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization.