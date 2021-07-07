MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The authorities of the Dominican Republic are investigating possible infiltration of the assassins of Haitian President Jovenel Moise into their territory, local newspaper Diario Libre reported, citing government sources.

Moise was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.

According to one of the versions of the Dominican authorities, the assassination of the president was carried out by a detachment of seven South Americans ” four Colombians and three Venezuelans. It is believed that they acted on the orders of "very powerful people in Haiti who are involved in drug trafficking and kidnapping."

According to this version, a high-ranking police officer, who deliberately eased the security of the president's house, could have been an accomplice of the attackers.