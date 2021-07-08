Dominican Authorities Will Catch Assassins if They Try to Flee Haiti - Envoy to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haiti believes that the Dominican authorities will help catch those responsible for the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise if they tried to cross the border of the country, Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"That state of emergency will certainly help us to make sure that we continue with the investigation, and we use every might... to seek for the killers," Edmond said. "And we believe that the Dominican authorities will help us. If they will try to cross the border, we are certain that they will be doing something to help us and catching them.

"

The Haitian government on Wednesday declared 15 days of national mourning over the president's assassination.

According to the office of Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who succeeded Moise as president, the mourning will last from July 8-22.

Moise, who ruled the country from 2017, was killed by a group of unidentified armed men at his private residence on early Wednesday. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.