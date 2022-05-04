UrduPoint.com

Dominican Diplomat Freed After Being Kidnapped In Haiti - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 10:50 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Carlos Guillen Tatis, an agriculture counselor at the Dominican Republic's embassy in Haiti, was freed after being kidnapped in the Haitian capital city of Port-au-Prince, Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic Roberto Alvarez said Wednesday.

Tatis went missing on Friday while traveling from Port-au-Prince to the Dominican Republic. The republic's embassy in Haiti later informed that Tatis had been kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets area on the same day. On Sunday, the republic's diplomats contacted local law enforcement calling for an immediate release of Tatis.

"Fortunately, Carlitin Guillen Tatis, the counselor of the Dominican Republic in Haiti, was released unharmed after four days in captivity.

We thank everyone who took active participation in his rescue," Alvarez said on Twitter.

Haiti has been engulfed in gang violence for decades. Over 1,000 people were kidnapped in the country in 2021, and some 200 people in the first four months of 2022. The latest wave of kidnappings comes amid renewed clashes between local gangs controlling peripheral areas of Port-au-Prince, and civilians fleeing their homes. At least 20 civilians have been killed since last week, according to the official information.

