UrduPoint.com

Dominican Environment Minister Shot Dead In Office By Close Friend - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Dominican Environment Minister Shot Dead in Office by Close Friend - Spokesman

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republic Orlando Jorge Mera was shot dead in the early hours of Monday by his friend, who is now in custody, presidential spokesman Homero Figueroa said, confirming previous reports by multiple local media.

"According to the available information, the minister died in an attack in his office early in the morning. Miguel Cruz, who shot the minister, was his personal friend. He is in custody.

The motive of the crime are under investigation," Figueroa said.

The country's environment ministry issued a similar statement, saying that the "circumstances are under investigation by the authorities."

The spokesman offered his deep condolences to the family of the deceased on behalf of the Dominican president.

Earlier in the day, Dominican media reported that Mera was shot seven times when he was in his office, adding that several people were injured as a result of the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Died Orlando Dominican Republic Family Media

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

52 minutes ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

52 minutes ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

1 hour ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.