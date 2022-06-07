Dominican Environment Minister Shot Dead in Office by Close Friend - Spokesman

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republic Orlando Jorge Mera was shot dead in the early hours of Monday by his friend, who is now in custody, presidential spokesman Homero Figueroa said, confirming previous reports by multiple local media.

"According to the available information, the minister died in an attack in his office early in the morning. Miguel Cruz, who shot the minister, was his personal friend. He is in custody.

The motive of the crime are under investigation," Figueroa said.

The country's environment ministry issued a similar statement, saying that the "circumstances are under investigation by the authorities."

The spokesman offered his deep condolences to the family of the deceased on behalf of the Dominican president.

Earlier in the day, Dominican media reported that Mera was shot seven times when he was in his office, adding that several people were injured as a result of the attack.