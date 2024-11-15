Dominican Juan Luis Guerra Triumphs At 25th Annual Latin Grammys
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Juan Luis Guerra was the big winner of Thursday's Latin Grammys gala that saw the Dominican take home both the coveted best record and best album prizes thanks to his his fusion hit "Mambo 23" off "Radio Guira."
It was the 25th anniversary of the awards show that was this year held in Miami's Kaseya Center after last year's journey to Spain, the first time the prizes were distributed outside the United States.
The party in the Latin cultural capital of Miami began with a vibrant tribute to the ceremony's 2024 person of the year, Carlos Vives, who was joined onstage by fellow Colombian performers Juanes, Camilo and Sebastian Yatra.
Jon Bon Jovi presented Vives with the achievement award, whose past winners have included Ruben Blades and Juanes.
Bon Jovi also took the stage with Pitbull to perform a pumped-up club version of "It's My Life" -- an electrified remix dubbed "Now or Never."
Karol G scored a prize for best urban music album for her mixtape "Manana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season)," a win that comes one year after her studio album of the same name won the Latin Grammy's prestigious Album of the Year pize.
- Tributes to Sergio Mendes -
Luis Fonsi meanwhile scooped the best pop vocal album prize for "El Viaje."
Edgar Barrera -- the star producer and songwriter known for working with artists including Karol G, Shakira, Peso Pluma and Madonna -- began the night with the most chances at Latin Grammy gold with nine.
His three wins included prizes for songwriter and producer of the year.
Nathy Peluso also took home three awards, while reggaeton superstars Karol G and Bad Bunny won a trophy each.
Ultimately it was Guerra, the 67-year-old who is credited with globally popularizing bachata, who became the night's big winner.
Anitta went home empty-handed but still celebrated her Brazilian heritage onstage, but with a lot less twerks than usual: she delivered a subdued but moving tribute to Sergio Mendes, the bossa nova king who died at 83 earlier this fall.
Joe Jonas took the stage to perform a new bilingual take on Ela Taubert's viral hit "Como Pasa?" The burgeoning star later was in joyful tears onstage as she accepted the night's prize for Best New Artist.
The duo's new spin on the track will drop on streaming platforms at midnight.
The new category Latin Electronic Music Performance went to Shakira and Argentine DJ Bizarrap for their track "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 (Tiësto Remix)."
The night was heavy on performances, including an ode to regional Mexican music from Becky G, who was joined by Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar and top nominee Barrera along with a mariachi band to perform the ballad "Por el Contrario."
And Marc Anthony headlined a joyous segment dedicated to salsa, which included a constellation of the genre's stars including La India, and featured a medley of classics like "Lloraras" and "Vivir Lo Nuestro."
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From World
-
Sports build people-to-people ties, US says on India's no to send cricket XI to Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS22 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS32 minutes ago
-
China retail sales pick up speed, beat forecasts in October42 minutes ago
-
Strike hits south Beirut suburbs after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV52 minutes ago
-
Japan into BJK Cup quarter-finals as Slovakia stun USA1 hour ago
-
One dead, thousands without heating after Russian strike on Ukraine port city1 hour ago
-
Landslide win for Sri Lanka president's leftist coalition in snap polls1 hour ago
-
Japan into BJK Cup quarter-finals as Slovakia stun USA3 hours ago
-
Cracks deepen in Canada's pro-immigration 'consensus'3 hours ago
-
UK unveils finance reforms, ups risk-taking to drive growth3 hours ago
-
Brazil probes Supreme Court bomb blasts as 'terrorist act'3 hours ago