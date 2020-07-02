Dominican President Canceled Coronavirus Emergency Regime - Press Service

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The presidential decree to impose an emergency regime to combat the spread of the coronavirus coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Dominican Republic ended on July 1, the presidential press service said in a statement.

By decree signed by President Danilo Medina Sanchez, "the emergency situation regime imposed by decree 134-20 of March 19, 2020 is canceled."

During the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, which was formally announced only on June 30, the emergency regime was extended 5 times by the decision of the country's congress. Each of the votes provoked protests from part of the opposition, dissatisfied with restrictions on the economy.

The Dominican Republic has 33,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 754 deaths and 17,904 recoveries.

