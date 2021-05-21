UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominican Republic Awaits Shipments Of Russia's Sputnik V Soon - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Dominican Republic Awaits Shipments of Russia's Sputnik V Soon - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Dominican Republic has been negotiating deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and is expecting to receive the first shipment in the near future, Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, the Caribbean country has been actively negotiating the supply with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"Latin America, including such countries as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina and Paraguay, has already received vaccines, and we are looking forward to the arrival of a Russian plane carrying vaccines for our people very soon," Dannenberg said, adding that the Dominican Republic has the third-highest toll of vaccinated citizens in the region.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has detected some 279,000 COVID-19 cases, including 3,597 fatalities. The entire population of the Dominican Republic is 10.5 million people.

The country is currently importing COVID-19 vaccine from India and China, while also expecting shipments of vaccines from the United States.

Related Topics

India Russia China Argentina Paraguay Dominican Republic United States Venezuela From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

4 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

4 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

5 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.