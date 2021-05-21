MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Dominican Republic has been negotiating deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and is expecting to receive the first shipment in the near future, Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, the Caribbean country has been actively negotiating the supply with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"Latin America, including such countries as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina and Paraguay, has already received vaccines, and we are looking forward to the arrival of a Russian plane carrying vaccines for our people very soon," Dannenberg said, adding that the Dominican Republic has the third-highest toll of vaccinated citizens in the region.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has detected some 279,000 COVID-19 cases, including 3,597 fatalities. The entire population of the Dominican Republic is 10.5 million people.

The country is currently importing COVID-19 vaccine from India and China, while also expecting shipments of vaccines from the United States.