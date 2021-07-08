UrduPoint.com
Dominican Republic Bans Colombians From Crossing Border Over Haiti Incident - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Dominican Republic decided not to let Colombian citizens through the borders over suspicions of the involvement of this country's nationals in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Acento news agency reported Wednesday.

The authorities issued a decree ordering border guards to stop Colombians traveling to or from Haiti from entering or exiting the Dominican Republic, the news said. The order was reportedly passed down to the agencies responsible for defending air, land and sea borders.

The decision was made based on the intel obtained by the Dominican Republic that among those responsible for the assassination were people of Colombian nationality, the media added.

According to one of the versions worked by the Dominican authorities, the assassination of the president was carried out by a detachment consisting of seven people of South American origin ” four Colombians and three Venezuelans. It is believed that they acted at the behest of "very powerful people in Haiti who are involved in drug trafficking and kidnapping." A high-ranking police officer, who deliberately tempered with the security of the president's residence, is suspected of being an accomplice in the assault.

Moise, who ruled the country from 2017, was killed by a group of unidentified armed men at his private residence on early Wednesday. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

