Dominican Republic Donates $500,000 Worth Of Medicines To Cuba - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Dominican Republic Donates $500,000 Worth of Medicines to Cuba - Reports

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Dominican Republic has sent a ship with 12 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to Cuba, and another shipment of aid from a local Cuban association has been sent to Cuba by plane, Prensa Latina reported.

The cargo is being transported in solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to diplomatic sources in Cuba, the shipment includes thousands of masks, drugs such as acetaminophen. amoxicillin, cytirizin, vitamins, as well as antibacterial gel and isopropyl alcohol, all worth $551,458.

Recently, humanitarian supplies for Cuba were sent by Russia, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Bolivia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Italy, Spain and other countries.

The island is experiencing an acute economic crisis and shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and intensification of the US economic, trade and financial blockade.

