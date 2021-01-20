UrduPoint.com
Dominican Republic May Purchase Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Dominican Republic is reviewing the possibility of buying Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Dominican Ambassador to Moscow Hans Dannenberg Castellanos told Sputnik.

"We have been exploring the possibilities of purchasing the Sputnik V vaccine, we have already talked to the Russian Direct Investment Fund [RDIF], we have held conversations and our health commission in the Dominican Republic is evaluating the possibility of buying the Russian vaccine," the ambassador said.

Dannenberg mentioned that he held a meeting with RDIF CEOs Kirill Dmitriev and Vladimir Primak "to discuss a possible cooperation agreement and to purchase the vaccine, if necessary, as well as to evaluate its registration with the Dominican health authorities.

The ambassador also thanked the Russian government on behalf of the Dominican Republic for the assistance rendered to the Caribbean country by Russia to combat coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Russian Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11. The vaccine shows an efficacy of 91.4 percent and at 100 percent against severe cases.

