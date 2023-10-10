Dominican Republic partly reopens Haiti border

Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Dominican Republic announced Monday a partial reopening of its border with Haiti -- for goods but not people -- after closing it last month in a dispute over a shared river.

The measure, effective from Wednesday morning, would allow exports to Haiti but retain a ban on people crossing, government spokesman Homero Figueroa said after a national security council meeting.

It would "facilitate the trade of essential Dominican products such as food and medicines, especially for children," said Figueroa, adding that "strict military control" will be maintained at the border.

The announcement came ahead of a planned UN peacekeeping mission to Haiti, the poorest country of the Americas that is mired in an economic and political crisis aggravated by ferocious gang violence.

The Dominican Republic announced the border closure three weeks ago in response to Haitian plans to build a canal on the river, arguing it violates several border treaties between the two nations.

As part of the canal dispute, the Dominican government also suspended visas for Haitians.

Haitian authorities called for "dialogue to resolve the conflict" over the canal, which would divert water from the Massacre River, and asked to normalize relations.

"Haiti considers that a result (of the negotiations) will only be considered adequate if it allows the equitable distribution of water resources, the normalization of relations between the two countries and the return to the circulation of people and goods of the two parties, as it was... before the unilateral closure of September 15," they said in a statement Monday.

Haiti is heavily dependent on imports from the Dominican Republic, which sends about 8.4 percent of its total exports -- worth about $1 billion in 2022 -- to its only neighbor on the shared island of Hispaniola.

Figueroa said a ban on the exportation of electronic products and construction materials would remain "to prevent the erection of structures that threaten our environmental heritage."

Dominican authorities are building a 160-kilometer (100-mile) concrete wall along the 380-kilometer border with Haiti to keep out undocumented migrants.

Figueroa also said the Dominican Republic would "reinforce the militarization of the border to make access to our territory even more difficult for (Haitian) gang members fleeing from the multinational force," which would be led by Kenya.