UrduPoint.com

Dominican Republic Plans To Export Coffee, Other Goods To Russia Via Third States - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Dominican Republic Plans to Export Coffee, Other Goods to Russia Via Third States - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The Dominican Republic plans to start exporting rum, coffee, avocado and some other goods to Russia through the third countries, Dominican Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We are exporting lots of coffee to Russia... Now it is also sold, but prices have gone up... the export volume has decreased this year due to logistical problems.

But now we are trying to start supplying coffee through Yerevan or Almaty," the ambassador said.

Dannenberg noted that his country could export coffee through Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, while also considering using the Armenian capital of Yerevan for supplies of Dominican cigars, tobacco, rum and avocado to Russia.

According to the ambassador, the Dominican Republic, on its part, is also willing to import more food products from Russia, as their quality remain high.

Related Topics

Import Russia Yerevan Almaty Uzbekistan Tajikistan Dominican Republic Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

11 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

11 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.