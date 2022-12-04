Dominican Republic Plans to Export Coffee, Other Goods to Russia Via Third States - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The Dominican Republic plans to start exporting rum, coffee, avocado and some other goods to Russia through the third countries, Dominican Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We are exporting lots of coffee to Russia... Now it is also sold, but prices have gone up... the export volume has decreased this year due to logistical problems.

But now we are trying to start supplying coffee through Yerevan or Almaty," the ambassador said.

Dannenberg noted that his country could export coffee through Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, while also considering using the Armenian capital of Yerevan for supplies of Dominican cigars, tobacco, rum and avocado to Russia.

According to the ambassador, the Dominican Republic, on its part, is also willing to import more food products from Russia, as their quality remain high.